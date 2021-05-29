Indignation in Portugal with English fans before the Champions League final

English fans in Porto. (Photo: David Ramos via Getty Images)

Although the accumulated incidence of the coronavirus in Portugal is one of the lowest in Europe, the country continues to force a safety distance and mandatory use of the mask on the street.

However, Chelsea and Manchester City fans who have traveled to Porto to support their teams before the Champions League final that takes place this Saturday from 9:00 p.m. have not understood it that way.

Quite the contrary. They have been seen in large groups without masks, drinking beer all close together celebrating before the game in the streets of the Portuguese city.

Images that have caused the anger of many Portuguese on social networks, where they have shown their indignation with what has been seen this Saturday:

“If I go to the beach, they can fine me for not wearing a mask, but these savages can not only be crowded together, but also destroy my city and drink like animals from morning to night. Only in Portugal you are a 2nd category citizen in your own country. Shame and disgust! “

“I am sick of these English. I hope the Police are not as tolerant as with the Sporting party “

“Bad day to live in quiet Porto, Portugal. City invaded by thugs without masks, crowds and fanatics. Humanity is stupid ”.

“Sad spectacle of the English fans in Porto, without masks, without social distancing, they do everything that the Portuguese are forbidden to do. Our submission is shameful. “

“It unnerves me to see the English in the Algarve on vacation, in Porto for the game, like nothing else. As if we weren’t in a pandemic. Without masks, having a party in the street … and then they go home and to whom …

