The case of a young man who died after being violently arrested by municipal police in the Mexican state of Jalisco for not wearing face masks, mandatory for the pandemic, has raised outrage throughout the country on Thursday.

Social networks were flooded in the last hours of messages condemning the events, which occurred a month ago, with the hashtag #JusticiaParaGiovanni, emulating the protest in the United States for the death of George Floyd, suffocated by police.

A video broadcast on networks shows the violent arrest of Giovanni López, a 30-year-old bricklayer, on May 4 last year when he did not wear masks while walking on the street.

In front of some of the young man’s relatives, a dozen police officers from the municipality of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos – about 40 kilometers from Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco – handcuffed him aggressively and took him to the police station.

The family assured that after the arrest they did not know anything about Giovanni until May 5, when they were told at the police station that he was seriously transferred to the Civil Hospital of Guadalajara, where he died that same day.

They indicated that when the Forensic Medical Service handed them the body, they found that López had received multiple blows and a shot with a firearm in the left leg.

The Office of the Prosecutor of the entity ruled this Wednesday night about the case and pointed out that the arrest was not motivated by the use of face masks but because López “became violent” and the police had to take him to the police station.

Days before, the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, indicated that there would be “zero tolerance” for those who did not respect the sanitary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The use of a face mask is one of those measures that the entity has mandatorily established to deal with the pandemic.

The filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, originally from Jalisco, showed his outrage at the death of López on his social networks

“For more than a month, there are no answers, there are no arrests. It is not abuse of authority. It is murder. The nonsense – absolute madness – is that a murder occurs in the name of a public health issue, ”said the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

The family and citizens have organized a protest that will take place this Thursday to ask for justice for López.