Indignation! 13-year-old Latino boy killed by police in Chicago

Rest in heaven Adam Toledo. Just 13 years old, shot by Chicago police. He was a baby. pic.twitter.com/2bMQeUFlGG – eva maria (@imyagirleva) April 1, 2021

Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old boy, was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in an “armed confrontation,” according to reports from authorities.

The Latino teenager was identified yesterday after being shot in an alley in the “La Villita” neighborhood on Monday, after police responded to the area when ShotSpotter technology detected shots.

The shooting was captured by the police body camera, but cannot be released without a warrant due to Toledo’s age, according to the report. The officer involved has been placed on duty in the middle of an investigation by the Civil Police Responsibility Office.

According to the official report, Toledo was armed and in the company of another suspect, Rubén Román, 21, when the police appeared. The two allegedly fled, and an officer opened fire and hit Toledo once in the chest, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Toledo died at the scene and a weapon was recovered at the scene, shown on Twitter. Roman was arrested and charged with resisting an officer, police said.

The boy’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, questioned the use of force on her son. “Why did you shoot him if there are other ways?… He was a little boy. Obviously he was going to freak out, ”he told ABC News Chicago. He added that his son he wanted to be a cop when he grew up. “He was so full of life … They just took it from him.”

Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. CUP investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS – Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021