By Ángeles Mariscal

Chiapas.- Indigenous people from Chiapas denounced that there are no prevention and information campaigns in the languages ​​of the indigenous peoples, to prevent Covid-19 infections and to know how to care for the population that falls ill. They said that they also do not have enough medical services and medication.

Pascuala Vázquez Aguilar, spokeswoman for the Chilón community government council, which groups some 600 communities of the Tseltal ethnic group, reported that so far no health authority has come to their communities. “He has not said what to do or they have given us the protocols to follow” if someone in the communities becomes ill.

He explained that independently, some communities got thermometers, “And some, very few, paracetamol. We have no resources. Measures are being taken from their traditional medicines, but we need and demand that the authorities turn to see us to safeguard the lives of our most vulnerable brothers and sisters. ”

Through a video they sent to journalists, to publicize the situation they face in the face of the pandemic, he explained that they have been asked to stay home, “but no one has really turned to see usThe authorities have not even seen if we have health services in the communities. Of the 600 communities that we are defending our rights to self-determination as indigenous peoples, they have not set their sights on us. ”

“No health worker has told us what to do, or given us the protocols to follow. And more unfortunate If that virus hits us, I think that no authority will turn to see us and we will die in silence. “

The indigenous spokeswoman reported that the danger of contagion in their communities comes from migrants who were working in tourist areas such as Playas del Carmen, Cancun; and also in agricultural areas such as Sonora and Tijuana, “who went to work to bring money to their families, are returning and entering their communities, and put the lives of their families at risk, and above all, the entire community”.

He also mentioned that a significant number of indigenous men and women have to travel to cities to sell their products, and this is another risk factor.

Therefore, they asked the health authorities to address the situation of indigenous communities, because this is different from the situation of people living in urban areas.

Evidence of the risk these communities run was the death of one of the 33 people who have officially fallen ill with Covid-19 in Chiapas. This is an immigrant who was working in Tijuana, Baja California. At the end of March he returned to his community in the municipality of La Independencia, and died from the virus on April 6.

Some communities have determined quarantine returning migrants, and in extreme cases, no longer allow them to return, which leaves this sector adrift. According to non-governmental organizations, immigrants who are not being allowed to return to their communities of origin in Chiapas are not being monitored by them in case they become ill, nor do they have sufficient means of subsistence.

On the other hand, to try to get the governments to respond to the need for information on the measures to be taken in the face of the pandemic, the indigenous peoples of Chiapas, the organization MOCRI filed an appeal before the federal justice system, which granted and ordered the authorities From chiapas respond to the indigenous demand.

The Fifth District Judge in Matters of Amparo and Federal Civil Trials, Julissa González Rojas, ordered the federal government, as well as the Secretary of Health and the government of Chiapas, to make known in the mother tongue of the Tsotsil, Tseltal, and Zoque peoples and chol, “timely, truthful, appropriate and accessible information through the mass media.”