Indigenous leaders in Brazil asked the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday to create an emergency fund to help protect their communities from the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the country’s 850,000 indigenous people live in remote areas of the Amazon with limited access to health care, and indigenous groups say President Jair Bolsonaro’s government did not include their communities in national plans to fight the virus.

In a letter to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, they asked for help to obtain personal protective equipment unavailable to health professionals working in reserves and villages.

“It is a real emergency,” said Joenia Wapichana, the leader of the WHO appeal and the first indigenous woman elected to the Brazilian Congress, to ..

“The indigenous people are vulnerable and have no protection.”

The number of Brazilian Indians killed by the virus has risen to 18, said the indigenous organization Apib, but the government has only officially registered six.

This is because the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai) only reports deaths in villages, not those of members of tribes who moved to urban areas.

Until Sunday it had been confirmed that 107 indigenous people in the Amazon are infected, 59 of them at the northern end of the Amazon River, close to the borders with Colombia and Peru, Apib said.

The Coordination of Indigenous Organizations in the Brazilian Amazon (Coiab) complained about the lack of tests and the lack of assistance from Sesai for people who live outside traditional villages in cities like Manaus, where cases of viruses are overwhelming hospitals.

The new Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, said that protecting indigenous peoples is a priority. The National Indian Foundation (Funai) has banned Christian missionaries from evangelizing isolated tribes during the epidemic to prevent contagion.

The appeal of indigenous groups came a day after an open letter sent by dozens of international artists, musicians and actors to Bolsonaro calling on him to protect the indigenous people of Brazil.

Signers include artists Ai Weiwei and David Hockney, musicians Sting and Paul McCartney, actors Glenn Close and Sylvester Stallone and presenter and actress Oprah Winfrey.

