Natives burned this Saturday several vehicles and two houses of municipal authorities attacked protesting against the measures of fumigation in San Andrés Larraínzar, in the state of Chiapas.

The mobilization of the indigenous people of San Andrés Larraínzar against fumigation by the mosquito that transmits dengue is the fourth recorded in the last month in Chiapas, where houses and properties have been damaged in at least three other municipalities, authorities said.

The mayor of San Andres Larraínzar, Teodulfo Pérez Hernándezreported that some 500 indigenous Tzotziles mobilized to try to stop a brigade that applied disinfectant as part of the measures against the dengue mosquito.

During the protests, the residents burned police patrols, private cars, two ambulances and two properties, one from the mayor and the other from a municipal official, he said.

“Recently, a lot of rumors had been rumored about fumigation. We have always informed the people with representatives from each locality, we have not had knowledge or notification from the Government or the Secretary of Health to carry out the fumigations, and unfortunately a group of people were It got out of control, everything got out of control, ”said the mayor.

#Chiapas

Inhabitants of San Andrés Larráinzar burn patrols and buildings to prevent fumigation The mob began to riot, for which they have faced beatings with the police, burning vehicles and committing vandalism pic.twitter.com/IiuJKO3AeT – Verónica Vega Cisneros (@ veronicavegaci1) June 27, 2020

Armed with sticks and stones, the residents forced the municipal workers to hand over their tools, which were destroyed and demanded answers about the fumigation and the presence of the mayor.

In total, eight vehicles were burned, six of them totally destroyed, two ambulances and partial damage was caused to the properties of the mayor and his official and to the Larráinzar Basic Community Hospital, Pérez said.

In the hospital, the walls and glass doors were destroyed, as well as real estate, medical equipment, a laboratory, and the areas of nursing and hospitalization for both the emergency room and the hospital. COVID-19 zone, also several stretchers and capsules for the transfer of patients with coronavirus.

In Chiapas, it is estimated that some 26 of the 124 municipalities oppose fumigation, arguing that COVID-19 spreads in this way, explained the deputy director of preventive programs at the Chiapas Ministry of Health, Alam Campos Cruz.

With information from .