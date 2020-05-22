Indigenous leaders are asking for help to prevent oil companies from prospecting the headwaters of the Amazon River after the coronavirus pandemic, warning that the establishment of these companies on their land would destroy a bastion against climate change.

In a video shared with . on Friday, International Day for Biological Diversity, communities in Peru and Ecuador said the pressure to explore their territories will intensify when governments turn to reactivating the economies rocked by the virus.

“We have taken care of the rainforest all our lives, and now we invite everyone to share our vision,” Domingo Peas, leader of the Ecuadorian Achuar nation, told . Television. “We need to find a new, post-oil route for economic development, for the well-being of all humanity, not just indigenous peoples.”

The Achuar are among the 20 indigenous nationalities that represent the almost 500,000 people living in an extension of the tropical forest that stretches across the Peru-Ecuador border, often called the Sacred Springs of the Amazon.

Existing and planned oil and gas blocks cover 280,000 square miles of the region, according to a report published in December by international advocacy groups such as Amazon Watch and Stand.earth.

Currently, 7% of oil is extracted from these blocks. Ecuador and Peru have plans to explore at least another 40%, including in forests teeming with wildlife, such as Ecuador’s Yasuní National Park, the groups said.

Home to jaguars, pink dolphins, anacondas, howler monkeys and thousands of other species, the region, in many areas untouched by the modern world, is seen as an integral part of the overall health of the Amazon, the largest tropical forest in the world.

Scientists fear that the ecosystem has already been devastated so extensively to plant soybeans and other export crops that it could go from being a carbon dioxide absorber to being a major emitter of greenhouse gases.

While industrialized countries are facing calls to adopt climate-friendly “green recoveries” in response to the virus-induced economic slowdown, indigenous people are developing a parallel campaign to persuade Ecuador and Peru to seek more holistic models.

The governments of Peru and Ecuador declined to comment.

