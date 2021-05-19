Indigenous Mexican stands out on Forbes’ list of the 50 best chefs in the world

There is no doubt that mexican gastronomy occupies a very special place throughout the world, not only for its variety of flavors and dishes but also for the work done by different chefs who strive to create delicious and innovative delicacies with ingredients from Mexico.

Therefore, it is not surprising that many of them receive international recognition. Just a few weeks ago, the magazine Forbes published his now famous list of lthe best 50 chefs in the world and as expected, a Mexican appears in it.

Is about Claudia Albertina Ruiz Santiz, Who an indigenous woman from the Tzozil people and that for years, through its cuisine, the beauty and magic of its community.

Claudia Ruiz is a graduate of the Chiapas University of Sciences and Arts and became the first indigenous woman to enter the Gastronomy school of this institution, which also focuses on promoting the gastronomic culture of the region and also promotes for the young Tzotziles to continue their studies.

But also, Claudia is well known in Chiapas because she is one of the main defenders of the Slow Food movement, which seeks commitment to the community and the environment, and also has a soup kitchen for those most in need.

As if that were not enough, she is a social activist who often speaks out against the sexism and racism that many women and people in her community experience every day.

Forbes included it in its list when considering that Ruiz is part of the new generation that “will revolutionize gastronomy.”

Claudia is originally from San Cristóbal de las Casas and has a restaurant called Kokono, which in the Tzoztil language means “epazote”, a herb widely used in Mexican cuisine.

In Kokono not only typical dishes are made, but it is also a space where personal stories of the chef and the region are told.

In addition to innovating and presenting the food of her town to the world in her restaurant, Claudia is in charge of working with local and seasonal products, which she buys to support small producers.

And to top it off, the Mexican chef also helps young people, giving them training in the kitchen and as if this were not enough, she educates the clients so that they know very well the value of the dishes she prepared for them.

