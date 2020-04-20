Indigenous elders from Alaska to Australia came together to deliver a message of love in a new film for Earth Day: the human race will only survive if we begin to put our minds at the service of our hearts.

Indigenous elders pose for photo on the island of Kaua’i, Hawaii 11/4/2017 Wisdom Weavers of the World / Disclosure via REUTERS

Photo: .

Produced by Oscar and Emmy winner Jeffrey D. Brown, “Wisdom Weavers of the World” was filmed in Hawaii, where Ilarion “Kuuyux” Merculieff, a Alaskan Unangan leader, gathered a dozen other elders to hold assemblies and ceremonies. in November 2017.

“Mother Earth is crying for her human children,” said Merculieff in the documentary, recorded with a backdrop of volcanic hills and waves on the island of Kaua’i.

“She has lived for billions of years. She will live more. The question is whether we human beings will live.”

As Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, a milestone in the emergence of the environmental movement, indigenous peoples are increasingly at the forefront of global initiatives against habitat destruction and climate change.

The four-day meeting of elders concluded that such problems will only be resolved through a fundamental change in human consciousness, rather than a constant struggle for purely political or technological solutions.

“The world is looking for answers in the wrong directions,” Merculieff told . Television by video call from Anchorage, speaking in a room decorated with traditional drums.

“We have thousands of environmental organizations more today than we did 30 years ago, and yet Mother Earth’s life support systems are reaching their limit, and no one is asking why. The elders are saying that we need to look for the answers within. , and not out, “he said.

Leaders who attended the meeting include Zhaparkul Raimbekov, Kyrgyzstan’s snow leopard shaman, Lorenzo Izquierdo, mammo spiritual leader of the Arhuaco people of Colombia, and Mona Ann Polacca, elder Hopi-havasupai-tewa and founding member of the International Council of Thirteen Grandmothers Indigenous people.

The 14-minute film can be viewed for free on Wednesday on the “Wisdom Weavers of the World” website and on social media channels, with translation into 12 languages. Merculieff and other elders will hold a virtual meeting open to the public afterwards.

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

