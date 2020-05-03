This is the image with which many Sunset Park residents identify Marcela Mitaynes.

An activist who was instrumental in getting tenant laws passed in Albany last year.

She herself was evicted from her home where she lived for over 30 years.

Today. This immigrant is one of the candidates to become an Assemblyman for District 51, which includes the Sunset Park and Red Hook neighborhoods.

Marcela Mitaynes herself talks about her candidacy as an Assemblyman for District 51: “In the last 10 years of my career it has been in this neighborhood and the number one problem is housing. Families, seniors who have lived, 10, 20 up to 30 years in these types of apartments are now being evicted, or are leaving because the rent is growing too much. “

Marcela has a peculiar environment: she is the only indigenous candidate in Latin America in this race and possibly in all of New York.

He arrived with his family from Peru and remained in the country undocumented for many years.

She says her roots help her understand what thousands of neighbors living in this area are going through.

“Like many young people, I did not know that I was an immigrant and that we were here illegally. It was this that made me open my eyes. Making them understand that even though they are immigrants they have rights and even though they are immigrants we have power,” says this activist.

Marcela is seen, day by day, busy with the neighborhood nonprofit organization helping neighbors or involved in the Sunset Park community board, in the fight to avoid the rezoning promoted by Industry City.

“That rezoning cannot move on, period. They have not finished filling their empty space and are asking for more than a million additional square meters,” explains Mitaynes.

The activist says that one of the advantages that it has is known in the neighborhood.

According to Mitaynes: “My volunteers are coming back with stories. They are meeting people who know me personally; because there was still a time when I had helped them to stay in their homes.”

But Marcela has a complicated task, beating current Assemblyman Felix Ortiz, who has been representing the district since 1994.

Katherine Walsh and Genesis Aquino will also participate in the Democratic primaries to be held in June.

.