Without masks or gloves and piled up in the corners, unconcerned or oblivious to the Covid-19, sitting in their plastic chairs placed in front of their houses and recreated in a carefree environment between laughter, music and alcohol.

This is how the residents of the La Ciénega sector of the National District look, who seem to have already resigned themselves to living in times of pandemic.

That sector made up of a dirt floor, unfinished concrete houses and wooden shacks, almost in all cases with corroded materials, would not seem to receive the curfew order either, as it does not matter that the clock strikes 5:00 in the afternoon, people remain there indifferent to the measure of staying at home.

In the narrow alleys everything remains the same. Neighbors greet each other with hugs and kisses on the cheeks, despite the preventive measures that must be taken to keep their distance to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. One of them, even wearing a mask (one of the few who wore it), greeted the same way, so he threw away the intention of protecting himself.

The game of dominoes could not stay, since many crowded on the sidewalks of the alleys to play or watch the game reaching the street, which made it difficult for vehicles and motorcycles to circulate, which traveled as they did before decreeing those days. the state of emergency on March 27 of this year.

In front of the Rio Ozama, the children play naked with the innocence that characterizes them; while the elderly people sat next to each other to talk without any protection.

Ignoring the curfew, young people played basketball as normal, without a tshirt and with shorts, even during curfew.

Other individuals manifested intoxication by sleeping on sidewalks next to unlabeled alcoholic beverages, presumably a cleric. Many others danced in the streets with beer bottles in their hands.

During the Listin Diario journalists’ trip to that sector, at no time was an active national police patrol seen, except for a van from the Toppos unit, with three of its members in the rear, the driver and the co-pilot, who traveled without stopping anyone who violated the confinement measure.

Myths

Public Health also reported that alcoholic beverages do not have any positive effect against coronavirus or any other disease, on the contrary, they weaken the body’s defenses to counteract viruses and bacteria.

The entity, through the Alcohol Cluster, which coordinates the Mental Health Directorate, continues to work on a “strategy” of prevention, education and guidance, which seeks to inform people of the harmful effects of alcohol, essentially clergy, Tafia, Loose Cover and others, responsible in recent weeks for more than one hundred deaths.

Covid-19 on the rise

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the Dominican Republic reaches 9,882 cases, of which 506 are new.

The data is reflected in bulletin number 51 of the National Epidemiology Directorate, where it is detailed that 1,756 of them are in hospital centers and 5,157 in isolation.

The Ministry of Public Health reported that some 385 people have died from coronaviruses in the country.

According to bulletin number 51, five new deaths occurred.

