As usual at the end of the first quarter of each year, Google has made the finalists of the Indie Games Festival official, its annual festival that brings together the best games created by independent companies and developers. from Europe, Japan and South Korea.

Before celebrating the end of the festival, which unfortunately will not be able to be carried out in person on April 25 as planned due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus, Google has published the 20 finalists of each of the divisions of this competition. And as usual, we have decided to collect them to offer you the possibility of try them on your mobile and discover why they have come to be selected for this festival that has brought together some of the best independent developers in much of the world.

As every year, all developers of the finalist titles receive exclusive benefits and promotions that will help them grow and go even further. However, only the winners will receive the grand prizes that will be distributed within several weeks.

Best Indie Games in Europe

Among all the games created by developers of European origin, titles such as Bad north, one of our favorite games released in September last year, or Trafixx, a fantastic casual style title that at the time was selected as one of the best releases of the week in the new mobile games category. It is also among them The White Door, one of the latest creations from the creators of the Rusty Lake series; as well as Demons Never Lie, by the Spanish developer Maika Hernández.

Best Indie games from Japan

Equally interesting are the titles from Japan, among which we find titles that during their first months of life managed to dupe thousands of players from all over the world, such as GIGAFALL, METBOY! or Snowman Story.

Best Indie games in South Korea

The list ends with the best indie games from South Korea, formed by titles like Little Boy or Magic Survival. A great variety of games that can be downloaded through the Google Play Store.

