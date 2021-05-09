Indicators of the pandemic indicate uneven improvement

It would be unwise to ring the bells on the fly, but the person responsible for doing so must already be alerted. The numbers have opened the chapter on control and, with the vaccination campaign up and running, the foreseeable thing is that everything will get better.

With 12,966,552 people vaccinated with at least one dose, representing 27.57% of the population, an immunity that is beginning to be significant has been achieved to stop the transmission of the virus.

Only the extension of some variant resistant to the immunity produced by the variants that have circulated until now, would ruin such good news.

The indicators

The Territorial Risk Indicator (IRT), our combined indicator that weighs deaths and admissions and percentages of ICU and hospital occupancy, and which, therefore, gives an idea of ​​the situation of the day, gives these measures for May 6:

LB

The IRT includes, as we have said, the percentage of occupancy of the ICU and hospital, which are represented graphically here:

LB

[MISSING]binding.image.descriptionL.B.

On the other hand, positivity and cumulative incidence at fourteen days, measurements one day give an idea of ​​the situation a couple of weeks later:

LB

IAL.B.

With these indicators we are going to classify the Autonomous Communities and Cities into five groups; Communities with high risk and positive trend (for the better) and negative (for worse), Communities with medium risk and positive and negative trend, and Communities with low risk and positive trend.

High risk and positive trend communities

Basque Country it is the territory that has the most difficult situation. It does not finish containing the figures and although on May 2 it had 37% occupancy in ICU, it rose on the 3rd and 4th to 39% and on May 5 and 6 it has managed to drop one point, remaining two days at 38% . The positivity of 8% and hospital occupancy at 14%, with drops of a point or two in the last three days point to a better situation from now on, but at a slow pace.

LB

Ceuta has been in a difficult situation for a long time. It has a 35% occupancy in the ICU, maintained over time, and 11% in the hospital, also sustained. However, the positivity of 5% in clear decline, points to a better situation in a short time.

LB

The same thing happens to Madrid which leads ICU occupancy with 42.74% and a downward but slow trend in hospital occupancy and positivity that points to a better situation, but at a low rate.

LB

Catalonia, with an ICU and hospital occupancy of 35% and 7% slowly decreasing and a positivity of 6%, also on the downward path, predicts a better situation in one or two weeks.

LB

Melilla His situation in the ICU has clearly improved in recent days, with 18%, but we have already seen that, with scarce resources, any small spike will bring him back to figures close to 30%. However, the 6% positivity on the downward path points to an improvement in a short time.

LB

The Rioja It is clearly improving in the last few days; In three days, it has gone from a 42% to 32% occupancy in the ICU and with a positivity that ranges between 4 and 5% and a decrease, also, in hospital occupancy, it points to a clear improvement.

LB

Communities with high risk and negative trend

Aragon does not present good indicators. The upward trend in ICU occupancy, from 27 to 32% in the last 4 days, and the greater positivity of all the Communities, with 12.06%, do not allow forecasting an improvement in the coming days.

LB

Communities with medium risk and positive trend

Castile and Leon. ICU occupancy slowly decreases, is at 24%, and so does hospital occupancy and positivity.

LB

Navarre.

LB

Andalusia.

LB

Canary Islands. Although in the last four days there has been a slight rise from 14 to 15% in ICU occupancy, positivity and hospital occupancy remain at 4%.

LB

Asturias.

AsturiasL.B.

Communities with medium risk and negative trend

Castilla la Mancha. His ICU occupancy has risen from 21% to 25% in four days; however, both hospital occupancy and positivity show a slow downward trend.

LB

Cantabria. In 4 days it has gone from 19% of ICU occupancy to 24%. However, positivity, which also rose from 6% to 8%, has again started its downward path.

LB

Communities with low risk and positive trend

In this group we have Extremadura, Valencian Community, Galicia, Murcia and the Balearic Islands, with ICU occupancy rates below 10% and hospital occupancy rates below 2% and positivities below 4%.

LB

LB

LB

LB

Balearics. We place her in this group, although her ICU occupancy percentage has risen one point in the last four days. However, it ranges from 8-9% and its hospital occupancy and positivity is very low.

LB

Conclusions

In general, there is a clear improvement in the situation. That almost 28% of the population, all adults and, therefore, at higher risk, have received the first dose of the vaccine and, among them, almost 12% have received the second, has induced immunity in the population that reduces contagions and, therefore, the seriousness of the health situation.

The Community that presents on May 6 the increased risk (IRT) it is Basque Country, but symptoms of improvement are also beginning to be seen. Madrid shows negative indicators, it is the Community with the highest occupation of ICUs, but it also shows a tendency to improve in a short time. Aragon It is the only Community that, within severity, does not show any clear indicator of improvement, so the improvement of its situation will be delayed further.

The rest of Communities they present much better indicators, highlighting Extremadura, the Valencian Community, Galicia, Murcia and the Balearic Islands. Now, the risk, which always exists, that we face in Spain and in the world is that a variant of the virus would appear that would be resistant to the immunity already produced by vaccines.

Therefore, from now on the health situation must improve until the immunization of the Spanish through vaccines.