The Advance Indicator for April anticipates a further deterioration in the growth of the country, which was aggravated due to the paralysis of the economy due to health restriction measures

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported that with the new information from both the Leading Indicator April as of Coincident Indicator March there is a greater downward trend at economic growth with respect to the data of the month before.

#SIC cyclical indicators reached levels (Coincident at 98.3 and Forward at 98.4) in a downward direction not seen since the 2009 economic contraction. Pic.twitter.com/C3rDcSTK7e – Julio A. Santaella (@SantaellaJulio) June 2, 2020

He specified that in the month of April, the Leading Indicator was below its long-term trend, presenting a value of 98.4 points and a decrease of 0.76 points with respect to last March.

This indicator anticipates a further deterioration in the growth of the country, which worsened due to the paralysis of the economy for sanitary restriction measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

When located at a level below 100 points, said indicator is below the growth threshold and with a greater decrease in the fourth month of the year, compared to March, and thus accumulates five months with negative variation.

Of the six components that make up the Leading Indicator, five have a negative behavior and only one positive. The component that measures Employment Trend in Manufacturing decreased 1.25 percentage points compared to the previous month.

The indicator that measures the Business Trust and the Right Time to Invest down 0.76 points; the of the Price and Quotations Index of the Mexican Stock Exchange it fell 0.18 points in real terms.

The component of the Interbank Equilibrium Interest Rate It fell 0.38 points and the US Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 0.34 points. The only component of the Index that rose was the exchange rate, with a rise of 0.81 points.

For its part, the Coincident Indicator in March 2020 was below its long-term trend, reporting a value of 98.3 points and a variation of a fall of 0.37 points compared to the previous month.

The Coincident Indicator confirmed the almost general weakness seen in economic activity at the end of last year, according to the Inegi.

He explained that the Cyclical Indicator System It allows timely monitoring of the behavior of the Mexican economy, as well as making comparisons of it with different economies worldwide. This is generated with a methodology compatible with that used by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

In the Cyclical Indicator System, the Coincident Indicator reflects the general state of the economy, while the Advanced Indicator seeks to indicate in advance the turning points (peaks and valleys) of the Coincident Indicator, he said.

sic_cya2020_06

With information from Notimex