indicates a very dangerous place that many ignore

Anders Tegnell, at a press conference. (Photo: GETTY)

The chief epidemiologist of the Swedish Public Health Agency, Anders Tegnell, has achieved world fame in this pandemic because he has led his country on a totally different path from most of the world, without betting on the spring for confinement and with some rules more lax.

The strategy has been widely criticized and Sweden has achieved worse numbers in the pandemic than its neighbors, but Tegnell has surprised in recent days with his response when asked which are the most dangerous places to be infected with the coronavirus.

After a year of pandemic, it has already been shown that indoors have many more risks than outdoors, and bars and restaurants are often singled out as the easiest place to get infected.

But, in an interview with the weekly Der Freitag, Tegnell has introduced another site that is often overlooked. The expert assures that “there are two main areas” where people get infected … and one of them is the workplace. The other: private or family gatherings.

Asked about what types of jobs are most affected, the epidemiologist is clear: “Anyone. We examined it closely and found that the differences are very small. ” Tegnell clarifies that the risk does fall in the case of jobs that can be done from home.

Asked directly about the risk in schools, the expert admits that infections do occur, but says that they come “mainly from teachers, not from children.” “However, teachers are not affected more than other professional groups,” he says.

