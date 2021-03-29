Indicated and reinforced by Luis Enrique’s Spain against Georgia

The Spanish team achieved its first victory in the qualifying phase for the Qatar World Cup 2022 thanks to an in-extremis comeback, which culminated in a goal from Dani Olmo in the 91 ‘. The sensations of Spain have not been anything good in the first two games of the short way to the next World Cup event and, after what was seen against Georgia, the doubts are more than evident.

Luis Enrique’s team was much superior to Greece in the first match, but then there was a lack of clarity from midfield forward. Against Georgia, Seeking to improve in terms of verticality and depth, the coach varied practically the entire team, but the sensations were not even similar. The Asturian failed with the changes he introduced at the beginning and the team was unable to respond against 89th in the FIFA ranking.

The difference in level between the two teams was not reflected on the pitch and the qualification for the next World Cup was compromised excessively. Not having won, it would have made the ticket to Qatar very expensive. At least on the fast track, which is to be first in the group at the end of the eight days.

Luis Enrique He took advantage of the game to rotate and test, also thinking about the important event that will take place next summer, with the dispute of the European Championship. Many of the variants used did not give the expected result, but there were players who vindicated themselves, when in doubt. There were not a few footballers who were under the spotlight and they had the opportunity against Georgia to hit the table, managing to turn the scoreboard.

Several come out reinforced

The main player to emerge stronger from the match between Spain and Georgia is Dani Olmo. Leipzig’s was the architect of the national team’s comeback, with a goal in the discount that the first three points of the qualifying round give us. He has always had the confidence of Luis Enrique, but for the game against Georgia, the Asturian chose Bryan Gil to give the attack a clear overflow. He entered the second half and scored the winning goal, although he had the help of the goalkeeper.

Another one who needed to raise his voice was Thiago Alcantara. The change of scenery this season has not sat him in the best way. After being fundamental last year with Bayern for the achievement of the Champions League, at Liverpool his level is being more than questioned. He entered the second half and acted as a pivot after Busquets left, managing to balance the team and giving it a different rhythm than the rest of the game.

Ferran Torres it was also discussed, although not by Luis Enrique. He comes from playing little in recent months with City, but for the coach he is a permanent fixture. After the game against Greece, doubts about his ownership had increased, but he managed to silence them by drawing the tie against Georgia. With the goal, he reinforces his status within the team, being one of the great promises of national football and indisputable in the eleven.

But the great claim has been made, without a doubt, Jordi Alba. His strange relationship with the coach, who sentenced him during his time on the Barça bench, is not a secret. Seeing the level at which the full-back is in recent months, it was impossible not to summon him, but he was not a starter in the first match. Yes it was against Georgia and, despite getting in the way with Bryan Gil in the first half, in the second he was decisive. He appeared more in attack and gave the assistance of the tie.

Finally, the figure of Unai Simon under sticks. The Athletic goalkeeper was already sensed as the starter of Spain, something that has been confirmed against Georgia. Luis Enrique does not want more changes in the goal and seems to have found his player. He dominates the game with his feet, he is usually confident and has already chained five consecutive games as a starter, which makes him aim for the Eurocup. Against the Caucasians, he made a great save in the first half, avoiding a goal that would have made the game more uphill.

The designated

The game in Spain was not good and there are several players who are very marked in the face of what lies ahead. Luis Enrique he is primarily responsible for what was seen on the pitch against Georgia. The call of the coach is not convincing and, in addition, it seems that he played down the game in view of the eleven that he started. The lack of a solid block makes Spain’s game a mystery and the proof is in the last two games, in which either a goal has been missed or, directly, the team has sunk.

The Asturian, in addition, pointed to rest Diego Llorente, which he replaced giving entry to Iñigo Martínez. The experiment of testing the Leeds United center-back did not go well. The defender arrived very questioned and after the match he has only managed to increase doubts about his presence in the team.

Neither did his dance partner. Eric Garcia He is another of the players who seem fixed for the coach -like Llorente- despite not playing for his club. Substitute in the City of Guardiola, he has been called up and started in the last two games. The absence due to injury of Pau Torres has returned him to the title, but has shown that at the moment he is not at the required level to be in the game in a team that, in principle, aspires to everything in the face of the next appointments.

It is not at the best level either Sergio Busquets. At Barça, Koeman has changed the drawing, putting a double pivot that makes him have more help when it comes to supporting the team. In Typhilis, only in his role, he was not able to sustain Georgia. He improved with the entry of Thiago, but was replaced minutes later and, then, the Liverpool one left him in evidence.

The big news -with permission from Robert Sánchez- in the last list was Pedro Porro. Ex from Girona and Valladolid, the full-back is completing a great campaign at Sporting de Portugal, the undisputed leader of the Portuguese league. Benefited by the injuries of Carvajal and Sergi Roberto and by the surprising non-call of Navas, he had the opportunity to become a clear candidate to be in the Euro, in a demarcation in which there are not enough troops. However, he did not live up to what was required for a first-rate selection. His appearances in attack were limited by the presence of Ferran and in the second half he was replaced by Marcos Llorente.