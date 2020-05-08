Growth in demand for fuel from India may return to normal levels in mid-May, as the country takes measures to end the quarantine that aims to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, said Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, helping refineries hit by severe stock losses.

Growth in fuel demand in India, the world’s third largest importer and consumer of oil, fell to historic lows in April, according to preliminary data, when the country’s eight-week quarantine hit economic and industrial activity.

“Since the last two weeks, there has been a gradual increase in demand, very slow … but we are confident that by mid-May, we will be moving towards the normal position. That is our calculation,” said Pradhan during CERAWeek talks.

Falling fuel demand has reduced oil processing by refineries, which face storage restrictions.

Pradhan said the drop in global oil prices, coupled with the drop in fuel demand, would lead to inventory losses for refineries. Refiners had to postpone some oil loads due to falling local demand, he added.

“Our refineries are experiencing severe stock loss, because all of our purchases for February, March and April are not current prices. So we have to pay the entire price. It is a double burden. There is a market loss and a stock loss. for our oil companies, “he said.

