SAN ANDRÉS LARRAÍNZAR, Chiapas – Mexican indigenous people burned several vehicles this Saturday and attacked two houses of municipal authorities when protesting against the fumigation measures in this community in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.

The mobilization of indigenous people from the municipality of San Andrés Larraínzar against fumigation by the mosquito that transmits dengue is the fourth recorded in Chiapas last month, where they have damaged houses and properties in at least three other municipalities, authorities said.

The mayor of San Andres Larraínzar, Teodulfo Pérez Hernández, reported that some 500 indigenous Tzotziles mobilized to try to stop a brigade that applied disinfectant as part of the measures against the dengue mosquito.

During the protests, the residents burned police patrols, private cars, two ambulances and two properties, one from the mayor and the other from a municipal official, he said.

“Recently, there was a lot of rumors about fumigation, we have always informed people with representatives from each locality, we have not had knowledge or notification from the government or the Secretary of Health to carry out the fumigations, and unfortunately a group of people have It got out of control, everything got out of control, ”said the mayor.

Armed with sticks and stones, the residents forced the municipal workers to hand over their tools, which were destroyed and demanded answers about the fumigation and the presence of the mayor.

In total, eight vehicles were burned, six of them totally destroyed, two ambulances and partial damage was caused to the properties of the mayor and his official and to the Larráinzar Basic Community Hospital, Pérez said.

In the hospital, the walls and glass doors were destroyed, as well as real estate, medical equipment, a laboratory, and the nursing and hospitalization areas both in the emergency room and in the COVID-19 area, as well as several stretchers and capsules for transferring patients. with coronavirus.

In Chiapas, it is estimated that some 26 of the 124 municipalities oppose fumigation, arguing that COVID-19 spreads in this way, explained the deputy director of preventive programs of the Chiapas Health Secretariat, Alam Campos Cruz.