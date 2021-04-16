Indianapolis post office shooting kills 8

At least eight people died and another five were wounded by bullets late at night this Thursday in the city of Indianapolis, Indiana, after a shooting that took place at the facilities of the FedEx post office and concluded with the suicide of the attacker.

Local police spokeswoman Genae Cook said the event occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. (local time) at a FedEx company warehouse near the city’s international airport. “After a preliminary search of the grounds inside and out, we have located eight people at the scene with gunshot wounds. Those eight were declared deceased here, ”Cook said at an overnight press conference.

On the injured and their condition: “We have been informed that several other injured people have been transported to local hospitals or have transferred themselves to local hospitals. We know with certainty that we had four people transported by ambulance, one in critical condition with gunshot wounds ”.

A statement from the Indiana Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) stated that there were five injuries transported by ambulance and that “detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) are working with IMPD homicide detectives to interview several witnesses.”

Cook said that the agents are at the scene, working and gathering information in a “situation of mass victims.” The IMPD statement notes that “the Marion County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The MCCO will release the name of the deceased once the appropriate notification has been made to the next of kin ”.

Several of these relatives were housed in a special area of ​​the company while waiting for the work of the police to progress.

For its part, FedEx issued a statement in which it ensures that “safety is our highest priority, and our thoughts are with all those affected” by the shooting. They also affirm that they are working to have “more information and to cooperate with the authorities’ investigation.”

With information from Infobae