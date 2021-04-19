Indianapolis attacker’s family tried to give him “the help he needed”

15 minutes. The family of the suspect in Thursday’s shooting in Indianapolis, Indiana, which caused 8 deaths, said this Saturday that it tried to give the attacker “the help he needed”. It was learned that he was held in the past in a psychiatric detention center.

In a brief statement, relatives of Brandon Hole, 19, who committed suicide after the attack, expressed their “most sincere and heartfelt apologies” to the victims, their families and Indianapolis residents for “this senseless tragedy.”

“We are devastated by the loss of life caused by Brandon’s actions. Through the love of his family, we tried to give him the help he needed,” the family of the Indianapolis attacker explained in the note.

Slaughter

According to the police version, Hole opened fire on Thursday night indiscriminately in a warehouse of the postal services company FedEx, where he killed 8 people and injured 5, before taking his own life with a gunshot.

On Friday, the authorities finished identifying the fatalities, 4 of whom were members of the Sikh community, a creed originating in the state of Punjab, in India.

This Saturday, several vigils were held in tribute to the victims of the massacre in different parts of Indianapolis, such as in West Side Park and in front of City Hall.

Secluded in psychiatric

An FBI statement, quoted by CNN on Friday, revealed that Hole was temporarily held in a psychiatric detention center and that a firearm was seized at the time.

His mother told the FBI in March 2020 that her son might attempt suicide by behaving in a threatening manner in order to have security forces shoot him down.

Hole was questioned a month later by the FBI, which did not see any “racially motivated violent extremism” in him or find him to have committed any crime, although the seized weapon was not returned to him.