Indiana University may require its students to be vaccinated thanks to a judge

15 minutes. A federal judge in the United States ruled on Monday that Indiana University may require that its students receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the course this fall if they want to attend classes.

“The Fourteenth Amendment allows Indiana University to pursue reasonable due process vaccination in the legitimate public health interest of its students,” Judge Damon Leichty said in a 101-page document released Sunday.

The sentence comes after eight students filed a lawsuit where they claimed that the school’s vaccination policy was unconstitutional. They also indicated that this violated both the Fourteenth Amendment to the US Constitution and state law.

His lawyers alleged that asking students to be vaccinated violates their right to their integrity and bodily autonomy. At the same time, they stressed that the COVID-19 vaccine only has an emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“What is happening here is that the government is forcing you into something that you completely oppose. Also, your body is being invaded in the process, “explained attorney James Bopp Jr., who noted that the sentence will be appealed.

Several universities require vaccination

Indiana University announced last June for the first time its plan to require students, faculty and staff at the center to receive the anticovid vaccine before starting the next course in September.

“A federal court ruling confirmed Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccination plan designed for the health and well-being of its students, faculty and staff,” the center said in a statement.

“We appreciate the fast and rigorous sentencing that allows us to focus on a full and safe return,” he added.

Indiana’s is just one of more than 100 US universities who are requiring their students to get vaccinated.

Historically, the US Supreme Court allowed public schools to impose vaccination campaigns. For its part, Judge Leichty’s ruling recalls other vaccines that are required to attend educational centers in Indiana.

“Indiana requires all public university students to be vaccinated for diphtheria, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, and meningococcal disease before attending the center. All of these vaccinations, except one, have been required since 1993,” the text says.