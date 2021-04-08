Indiana Pacers wins 141-137 over Minnesota Timberwolves

04/08/2021 at 4:20 AM CEST

Indiana Pacers defeated as a local Minnesota Timberwolves by 141-137 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat at home with Chicago Bulls by 97-113. For their part, the visitors got the victory at home against Sacramento Kings by 116-106. Indiana Pacers, after the game, they are currently out of the Play-off positions with 23 victories in 50 games played, while Minnesota Timberwolves it would be left out of the play-off positions with 13 victories in 52 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were several changes of leader in the marker until concluding with a 35-31. Later, in the second quarter the local team players distanced themselves in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-2 and reached a difference of 22 points (75-53) during the quarter, which concluded with a partial result of 42-25. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 77-56 points before the break.

During the third quarter he reduced distances in the luminous Minnesota Timberwolves and ended with a partial result of 32-38 (109-94). Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the visiting team’s players also reduced differences, in fact, they achieved a partial of 11-0, although it was insufficient to win the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 32- 43, thus ending the match with a final result of 141-137 in favor of Indiana Pacers.

The victory of Indiana Pacers was built on 19 points, 15 assists and three rebounds from Tj mcconnell and the 22 points, three assists and a rebound of Aaron Holiday. The 32 points, six assists and 12 rebounds of Karl-Anthony Towns and the 27 points, three assists and five rebounds of Anthony Edwards they were not enough for Minnesota Timberwolves won the match.

After achieving victory, in the next match Indiana Pacers will play against Orlando Magic in it Amway center. For his part, in the next meeting, Minnesota Timberwolves will seek victory against Boston Celtics in it Td garden. Check the full NBA schedule.