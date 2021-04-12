Indiana Pacers wins 125-132 over Memphis Grizzlies

04/12/2021 at 4:52 AM CEST

Indiana Pacers won at home to Memphis Grizzlies by 125-132 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Memphis Grizzlies players suffered an away loss against New York Knicks by 133-129 and after the game they completed a streak of three losses in the last five games, while the Indiana Pacers defeated at home to Orlando Magic by 106-111, so after this result they added a total of four consecutive wins. Indiana PacersAfter the game, he remains out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 25 victories in 52 games played. For its part, Memphis GrizzliesAfter the game, he would stay out of the Play-offs for now with 26 victories in 51 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had the visiting team as the protagonist and dominator, in fact, they achieved a 12-2 run during the quarter and reached a difference of 16 points (17-33) to finish with a result of 31-45. Later, during the second quarter, he reduced distances Memphis GrizzliesIn fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2, which ended with a partial result of 32-29. After this, the players came to rest with a 63-74 in the electronic.

During the third quarter, the Memphis Grizzliesel home team closed the gap again on the scoreboard and finished with a partial result of 34-32 and a 97-106 total. Finally, in the last quarter the local team also reduced differences, although not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 28-26. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 125-132 in favor of the visiting team.

During the match, Indiana Pacers won the victory thanks to 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds from Malcolm Brogdon and the 34 points, three assists and five rebounds of Caris levert. The 34 points, two assists and 22 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas and the 23 points, six assists and two rebounds of JA Morant they were not enough for Memphis Grizzlies could win the game.

The next clash of Indiana Pacers will be against LA Clippers in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, while the next rival of Memphis Grizzlies will be Chicago Bulls, with which you will see the faces in the Fedexforum. Check the full NBA schedule.