Indiana Pacers win 115-109 over Detroit Pistons

04/25/2021 at 4:20 AM CEST

Indiana Pacers managed to win at home against Detroit Pistons by 115-109 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Indiana Pacers players managed to win at home against Oklahoma city thunder 122-116, completing a three-game winning streak in their last five games, while the Detroit Pistons lost on the road with San antonio spurs 106-91, so after the game they accumulated four defeats in a row. Indiana PacersAfter the game, he is out of the Play-off for now with 28 games won out of 59 played. For its part, Detroit Pistons it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 18 games won out of 61 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the Indiana Pacers players, in fact, they achieved a 10-2 run and achieved the maximum difference (10 points) at the end of the quarter until they finished with a result of 35-25. Then in the second room Detroit Pistons managed to overcome the result, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 15-2, which ended with a partial result of 23-36. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 58-61 points before the break.

The third quarter had alternations on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 26-21 (84-82). Finally, the last quarter again featured both teams, with various movements on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial score of 31-27. After all this, the game ended with a result of 115-109 in favor of the locals.

During the match, the actions of Malcolm Brogdon Y Caris levert, who had 26 points, four assists and eight rebounds and 25 points, three assists and seven rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Mason Plumlee Y Jerami grant, with 17 points, five assists and 21 rebounds and 25 points, four assists and five rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA clash Indiana Pacers will face Orlando Magic in the Amway center. For its part, the next game of Detroit Pistons will be against Atlanta Hawks in the Little Caesars Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.