Indiana Pacers take victory against Houston Rockets 124-132

04/15/2021 at 05:51 CEST

Indiana Pacers was imposed away from home Houston Rockets by 124-132 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Houston Rockets players were defeated away from home against Phoenix suns 126-120, so after the match they added a total of five consecutive defeats. For their part, the Indiana Pacers also lost at home with LA Clippers by 115-126. For the moment Indiana Pacers would be left out of the play-off positions with 26 victories in 54 games played, while Houston RocketsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 14 victories in 55 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter had as protagonist and dominator Indiana Pacers, had a maximum difference of nine points (11-20) to finish with a 24-33. Later, in the second quarter, the visiting team’s players managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard and came to win by 22 points (29-51) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 31-42. After this, the players reached the break with a 55-75 on the counter.

In the course of the third quarter, the home team closed the gap in the light and the quarter ended with a partial score of 39-31 and a 94-106 overall. Finally, during the last quarter Houston Rockets He also managed to get close again on the electronic, although it was insufficient to win the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 30-26, thus ending the clash with a final result of 124-132 in favor of the visiting team.

During the match they highlighted Malcolm Brogdon Y Domantas Sabonis for his participation in the game, after getting 23 points, nine assists and 14 rebounds and 22 points, seven assists and 10 rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out John wall Y Christian wood for his actions during the game, with 31 points, nine assists and three rebounds and 25 points, two assists and 13 rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, the next duel of Indiana Pacers will be against Utah Jazz in the Vivint Smart Home Arena, while Houston Rockets will play against Denver nuggets in the Toyota Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.