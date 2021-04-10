Indiana Pacers defeats Orlando Magic (106-111)

04/10/2021 at 4:20 AM CEST

Indiana Pacers won at home to Orlando Magic by 106-111 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Orlando Magic players were defeated at home against Washington Wizards 116-131, so after the game they added a total of five consecutive defeats, while the Indiana Pacers defeated at home Minnesota Timberwolves 141-137, completing a four-game winning streak in the last five games. Indiana PacersAfter the game, he remains out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 24 games won out of 51 played. For its part, Orlando MagicAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 17 victories in 52 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter there were alternations on the scoreboard and it ended with a result of 30-33. After this, during the second quarter the visiting team distanced itself in the light, in fact, the team achieved a 15-2 run during the quarter and had a maximum difference of 15 points (49-64) during the quarter, which finished with a partial result of 21-31. After this, the players came to rest with a 51-64 in the mail.

In the course of the third quarter, the home team closed the gap in the electronic field, in fact, the team achieved a 14-2 partial during this quarter until concluding with a partial result of 27-19 and a total of 78-83. Finally in the last quarter Indiana Pacers he managed to maintain his difference in the light and the quarter ended with a partial result of 28-28. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 106-111 in favor of the visitors.

Along with all this the players of Indiana Pacers that stood out the most in the confrontation were Domantas Sabonis Y Aaron Holiday, who got 16 points, six assists and 15 rebounds and 20 points, three assists and two rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Terrence ross Y MO Bamba for his actions during the game, with 24 points, one assist and four rebounds and 14 points, two assists and six rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA game Orlando Magic will face Milwaukee bucks in the Amway center. For its part, Indiana Pacers will face Memphis Grizzlies in the Fedexforum. Follow the NBA schedule in full.