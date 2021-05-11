Indiana Pacers defeats Cleveland Cavaliers (102-111)

05/11/2021 at 4:21 AM CEST

Indiana Pacers won at home to Cleveland Cavaliers by 102-111 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat at home with Dallas mavericks by 97-124, so after the match they added a total of twelve consecutive defeats, while the visitors also lost at home with Washington Wizards by 132-133. For the moment Indiana Pacers it would be left out of the play-off positions with 32 victories in 68 games played. For its part, Cleveland CavaliersAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 21 victories in 69 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals got a 13-2 run during the quarter until they finished with a result of 28-27. After this, the second quarter was again characterized by different leader changes on the scoreboard until it concluded with a partial result of 32-26. After this, the teams reached the break with a 60-53 on the scoreboard.

The third quarter again had several movements on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 17-26 and a 77-79 overall. Finally, in the last quarter the players of Indiana Pacers they increased their difference, had a maximum difference of 10 points (95-105) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 25-32. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 102-111 for the visiting team’s players.

In addition, the players who stood out the most from Indiana Pacers They were Domantas Sabonis Y Kelan martin, who had 21 points, nine assists and 20 rebounds and 25 points and seven rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Collin sexton and Isaac okoro, with 25 points, eight assists and five rebounds and 22 points, four assists and 10 rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, in the next match Indiana Pacers will play against Philadelphia 76ers in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. For its part, Cleveland Cavaliers will seek victory against Boston Celtics in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Follow the NBA schedule in full.