Indiana Pacers cuts potential coaches for its next season to 2

There are many NBA teams that are conducting various castings in search of their next coach. The failed projects of this year that they do not want to be repeated, and that is the example of Indiana Pacers. After suffering many injury problems and dispensing with the services of Nate Bjorkgren, the next Indianapolis franchise manager will come out of these two names:

– Terry Stotts: Coach fired this season from Portland Trail Blazers, heavily criticized internally and externally.

– Steve Clifford: Former Orlando Magic manager, one of the worst teams of the season and with similar experiences at Charlotte Hornets.