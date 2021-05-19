Indiana Pacers continue to fight for the Playoff after beating Charlotte Hornets 144-117

05/19/2021 at 8:59 AM CEST

Indiana Pacers managed to win in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse from Indianapolis (United States) to Charlotte hornets by 144-117 in the first game of the NBA Play-in that will decide the two qualifiers from the Eastern Conference to the playoffs of the season. After this game, Indiana Pacers He still has to win one more game to get a place in the NBA playoffs.

The first quarter was led by the Indiana Pacers players, in fact, they got an 11-2 run during the quarter and reached a difference of 16 points (34-18) and finished with 40-24. After this, during the second quarter the home team managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard and marked the maximum difference (24 points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 29-21. After this, the players came to rest with a 69-45 in the light.

During the third quarter the local team players increased their difference again, they had a maximum difference of 31 points (76-45) until they ended with a partial result of 39-33 and 108-78 in total. Finally, in the last quarter the visiting team closed distances again in the electronic, in fact, they got a partial of 11-0, although it was insufficient to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 36-39. Finally, the match ended with a final result of 144-117 in favor of Indiana Pacers.

During the match, Indiana Pacers took the victory thanks to 14 points, nine assists and 21 rebounds from Domantas Sabonis and the 23 points, two assists and five rebounds of Oshae brissett. The 23 points, four assists and eight rebounds of Miles Bridges and the 16 points, six assists and eight rebounds of Terry rozier they were not enough for Charlotte hornets won the match.