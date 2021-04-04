Indiana Pacers clinch victory over San Antonio Spurs 133-139

04/04/2021 at 6:20 AM CEST

Indiana Pacers got the victory against San antonio spurs away from 133-139 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the San Antonio Spurs players were defeated at home against Atlanta Hawks 129-134 and after the match they completed a four-game losing streak in their last five games. For their part, the Indiana Pacers also lost at home with Charlotte hornets by 97-114. For now Indiana Pacers would be left out of the Play-off positions with 22 games won out of 48 played, while San antonio spursAfter the game, he would stay out of the Play-offs for now with 24 games won out of 47 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors got a 12-2 run during the quarter and ended with 33-32. Later, in the second quarter again there were several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 26-35. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 59-67 points before the break.

During the third quarter the locals managed to get closer in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 13-2 and reached a difference of nine points (89-80) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 38- 31 (and a 97-98 total). Finally, during the last quarter the San Antonio Spurs players managed to tie the game through a comeback and the quarter concluded with a partial result of 29-28, reaching the end of the quarter with a tie at 126-126, so an extension was necessary to know the winner.

During extra time the visiting team dominated fundamentally, came to win by eight points (131-139) and ended with a partial result of 7-13, the final result of the match being 133-139 in favor of Indiana Pacers.

During the match, Indiana Pacers won the victory thanks to 26 points, nine assists and four rebounds from Caris levert and the 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds of Tj mcconnell. The 25 points, six assists and four rebounds of Demar Derozan and the 20 points and 10 rebounds of Keldon Johnson they were not enough for San antonio spurs won the match.

The next clash of San antonio spurs will be against Cleveland Cavaliers in it At & t Center. For its part, Indiana Pacers will face Chicago Bulls in it Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Check the full NBA schedule.