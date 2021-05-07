Indiana Pacers clinch victory over Atlanta Hawks 133-126

05/07/2021 at 8:51 AM CEST

Indiana Pacers got the victory at home against Atlanta Hawks by 133-126 on a new NBA day. Previously, Indiana Pacers players were defeated at home against Sacramento Kings by 93-104. For their part, the Atlanta Hawks defeated at home Phoenix suns by 135-103. For the moment Indiana Pacers would be left out of the Play-off positions with 31 games won out of 66 played, while Atlanta Hawks manages to stay in play-off positions with 37 victories in 68 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had several changes of leader in the electronic, in fact, the locals achieved a partial of 10-2 during the quarter, although in the end the local team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 36-26. Later, during the second quarter the players of Indiana Pacers they managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard and went on to win by 17 points (64-47) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 36-32. After this, the players accumulated a total of 72-58 points before the break.

In the third quarter the home team maintained their difference in the light and finished with a partial result of 38-38 and a 110-96 overall. Finally, during the last quarter the visiting team reduced distances again in the light, although it was not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-30. Finally, the players closed the match scoreboard with a result of 133-126 in favor of the locals.

During the match, they highlighted Caris levert Y Domantas Sabonis for his participation in the game, after getting 31 points, 12 assists and three rebounds and 30 points, nine assists and eight rebounds respectively. For its part, the visiting team stood out Bring young Y Bogdan bogdanovic, with 30 points, 10 assists and four rebounds and 28 points, two assists and two rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, the next clash of Indiana Pacers will be against Washington wizards in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. For his part, the next opponent of Atlanta Hawks will be Washington wizards, with whom he will play in the State Farm Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.