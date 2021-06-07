Indiana Jones will be rejuvenated with CGI in the fifth film

Share

They have leaked new images of the shooting of Indiana Jones 5 and it seems that we will be able to see the young version of the adventurous archaeologist.

The technique of rejuvenating actors with CGI so that they can play their characters is getting better and better. As the movie of The Irish from Netflix or the scene of Luke Skywalker in the final chapter of the second season of The Mandalorian. So they will use that same technique to Indiana Jones 5.

At the moment Harrison ford He is 78 years old and will turn 79 rolling Indiana Jones 5 July 13. So many action scenes will probably be set in the past and instead of using a new actor, they will rejuvenate his face by computer.

The film is being shot in North Yorkshire (England) and so far we have not seen Harrison ford, but they have leaked some images that clearly show a stunt actor wearing a mask of a young man Indiana Jones and he will also wear the same Nazi costume that he used in the movie In search of the lost ark.

What will the movie be about?

For now there is a lot of secrecy surrounding the story of Indiana Jones 5But it looks like the Nazi involvement would match some recently leaked plot details, which claim the movie will be set in the 1960s during the space race. Supposedly Mads mikkelsen He will play a Nazi scientist who now works at NASA for the United States government to get the moon landing, although everything indicates that he may be a double agent.

Indiana Jones 5 It will be released on July 29, 2022. The director James mangold wants to harness the full power of nostalgia so that fans can fire the character the way he deserves. So maybe that’s why there are flashbacks of iconic moments from the saga.

