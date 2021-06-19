‘Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark’: 14 Filming Secrets

Everything we know about ‘Indiana Jones 5’: synopsis, cast, images, release date …

There are two images of Raiders of the Lost Ark (Steven Spielberg, 1981), two sublime shots of unmistakable Spielbergian signature illuminated by the photography of Douglas Slocombe, what define what is the paradigm of the cinematographic icon: a shadow cast on the wall of a Nepalese bar before the eyes of a stunned Karen Allen; and the silhouette of Harrison Ford in the middle of a desert bathed in the Tunisian sunset light, outlined in a hypnotic backlight at sunset. In both, a shadow theater that is usually cited as a precursor of cinematic fantasies, and an unmistakable piece of clothing that makes its wearer immediately recognizable: that archaeologist’s hat that Harrison Ford, whip around his belt, turned into a fetish.

‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (Steven Spielberg, 1981) Paramount

Four decades after that historic reinvention of the classic adventure film that George Lucas and Steven Spielberg concocted on a Hawaii beach, the unconditional and most devoted followers of the exploits of Indiana Jones continue to recognize that silhouette, the unforgettable shadow of the archaeologist, at blink speed that lasts 40 years. In unison with other titles from the late 70s and early 80s that went through the same thinking minds that made the collective imagination of those years, Raiders of the lost ark it reset family entertainment cinema and was the starting point of a successful saga where fast-paced action, historical enigmas, the leitmotif of John Williams, and humor and fun were articulated in the service of the adventures of a globetrotting archaeologist.

Sunset BoulevardGetty Images

On the occasion of its 40th anniversary and with our eyes set on the filming of the fifth installment of Indiana Jones, which will presumably arrive at the end of July 2022 with an already octogenarian but fireproof Harrison Ford, we pay tribute to the film that started it all ( and that changed everything) traveling back in time to 1981 and the incredible filming of In Search of the Lost Ark, full of curiosities, anecdotes and data that you did not know until now: What other actors were considered for the leading role? What is the origin of the name Indiana Jones? What scene were you about to make that was not recommended for minors? Why didn’t the venom of the cobra from the Well of Souls hit Harrison Ford? What other Spielberg movie was written during breaks? Swipe up and hit play on the video at the top of this article to discover 14 filming secrets of Raiders of the lost ark.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sunset BoulevardGetty Images

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io