Indiana Jones, pedophile? Karen Allen thinks it is not

Karen allen, who gave life to Marion in ‘Raiders of the lost ark‘, has explained his theory about the controversy due to the age of his character when he began a relationship with Indiana Jones. ‘Indiana Jones 5’: Everything we know about the sequel.

The ‘Indiana Jones’ star, Karen allen, has said that he does not think of the adventurer “as a pedophile”, despite the attention a scene from ‘Raiders of the lost ark‘over the years.

During the sequence in question, the Indy of Harrison ford and Allen’s Marion Ravenwood arguing about her past, leading the latter to remember how she “was a girl” at a certain point in their relationship. Indy’s seemingly suggestive response (“You knew what you were doing”) has sparked discussion among viewers since its release in 1981, with some arguing that it has a dark undertone.

In an interview with Uproxx, Allen explained that the ambiguity of the characters’ story has always allowed him to see it in a less sinister way. “I think I’m saying I was 16 years old. I don’t know.”, has said. “That is always what I imagined, that she was 16 years old, he was 26 years old. And he was his father’s student. It remains very mysterious.”

“We don’t even know what exactly happened. I mean, they could have kissed a few times, and she was completely hooked and he might not have wanted to get involved with someone so young.. Maybe the father [de Marion] he was furious with him. I mean, the good thing about this is that we don’t know what the circumstances are. So obviously she cared deeply for him. Maybe he also cared about her, but in the end he decided it was a dangerous situation and he did not want to be involved, “he added.

Allen went on to say that while the ambiguity has given him some room to make up his own story, he is also aware that that means that others have done the same, and those assumptions differ dramatically from his own. “I don’t consider him a pedophile”, has defended. “That’s the direction some of these people are going.”

“You can color it any way you want. I’ve tended to color it in a way that was pretty innocent. When she says, ‘It was wrong and you knew it.” I mean, I think maybe he convinced her in some way. But when she says she was a girl, I think she meant she was 16. Something like that”.

