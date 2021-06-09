Indiana Jones: Karen Allen defends the most controversial dialogue of The Raiders of the Lost Ark – Tomatazos

The Indiana Jones movies are a fun compendium and often considered the best of their genre. Millions of people grew up with the saga and remember them fondly, however, at times they addressed issues that today could be very problematic. During a recent interview with Uproxx, Karen Allen, an actress who in The Raiders of the Lost Ark – 95% played Marion Ravenwood, talk about some dialogue related to the age difference between her character and Indiana, and the fact that the archaeologist had a relationship with the girl when she was too young.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Hunters of the Lost Ark It was released in 1981 and tells the story of Indiana Jones, an archeology professor who ventures into the jungles of South America in search of a golden statue. Jones hears from a museum curator named Marcus Brody about a biblical artifact called The Ark of the Covenant, which may hold the key to human existence. Our protagonist travels to distant places like Nepal and Egypt to look for the piece, but on the way he will run into his enemy Rene Belloq and his henchmen, a group of Nazis.

When Marion and Indiana meet again in Raiders of the lost ark After many years, they talk about the relationship they had long ago. She mentions that she was too young for him and that back then he was wrong. Uproxx questioned the actress about those dialogues and their “sinister tones”, to which she replied:

I think I was 16 years old. I do not know. That’s always what I imagined, that she was 16 years old, he 26. And he was a student of his father. And everything remains very mysterious. So we don’t even know what it is. I mean, they could have kissed a few times, and she was completely shocked, and he might not have wanted to get involved with someone so young. And maybe my father would have been furious with him. I mean, the good thing about this is that we don’t know what the circumstances are.

We invite you to read: Andor: Another Star From Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Joins Series Cast

Marion Ravenwood appears in Raiders of the lost ark and we don’t see her again until Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – 78%. The characters meet again and it is discovered that they had a child together; by the end of the film they are getting married and since then we have not heard from them. For its part, Karen allen states that the relationship between Marion and Indiana was problematic at first but that in reality everything is very vague.

She cared deeply for him. Maybe he cared about her too. But, in the end, he decided it was a dangerous situation and he didn’t want to get involved. I mean, I guess, when something is as vague as that, you can color it however you want. I’ve tended to color it, something like that, kind of innocent enough. When she says, ‘It was wrong and you knew it.’ I mean, I think maybe he guided her in some way. But when he says it was a girl, I think he meant that he was 16 years old. Something like that.

Indiana Jones 5 is currently being filmed, a delivery that will hit theaters on July 29, 2022. It has been several years since Lucasfilm last launched a production on the character but it seems that it is time to return to the old ways. So far the official title of the film has not been revealed, which would give us a simple guide on the plot, so we will have to wait for the studio to throw us good news. Harrison Ford is back as the famous adventurer.

You may also be interested in: Star Wars: US Judge Declares The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker “Mediocre”