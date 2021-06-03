‘Indiana Jones 5’ to begin filming next week

As Deadline advances, the production of the fifth and at the moment last installment of the Lucasfilm franchise, ‘Indiana Jones 5‘will begin production next week at Pinewood Studios in the UK. The news comes after the first images (available below) of some of the supposed scenarios that we will see in the film, which show what the ruins of a castle look like.

Along with Harrison Ford, the film will feature newcomers to the franchise Phoebe Waller-Bridge (‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’), Mads Mikkelsen (‘Another Round’), Thomas Kretschmann (‘Waiting for Anya’), Boyd Holbrook (‘Predator’) and Shaunette Rene Wilson (‘A Kid Like Jake’), with Walker-Bridge primarily as the female lead.

James Mangold (‘Logan’) directing this film will feature a script by Mangold himself written with ‘Le Mans’ 66′ screenwriters Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. The long-awaited sequel is scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on July 29, 2022.

The film has been in development since 2016, although it has suffered several setbacks such as different versions of the script by David Koepp, Jonathan Kasdan and Dan Fogelman who did not convince those responsible. Another reason why the project took so long to get off the ground was because Steven Spielberg decided to leave the management, although he will continue to be part of its production alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. Also returning to John Williams as composer of the soundtrack, continuing a musical journey that began 40 years ago.

Launched in 1981 with “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” among the four films in the franchise they have grossed nearly $ 2 billion at the global box office. Also, previously Bob Iger, president and CEO of Lucasfilm’s parent company, Disney, said that “Indiana Jones 5” will not be the last film in the series.