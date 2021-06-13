‘Indiana Jones 5’: The clues that they are going to rejuvenate Harrison Ford digitally

Harrison Ford is already in the middle of filming his fifth adventure as Indiana Jones, and who was going to tell him at 78 years old. Since the production of ‘Indiana Jones 5’ began, photos of the set, captured by the paparazzi, have not stopped leaking. Thanks to them there are certain rumors that have been gaining a lot of weight.

One of them is that the film will have flashbacks to moments when the archaeologist was much younger. There are already quite a few proofs: during the filming, elements with the Nazi swastika have been seen, which would take us back to World War II, and a stunt double younger than Ford has also been seen wearing the typical Indy outfit and a replica of Harrison Ford’s head in the hands.

But with the ease that ILM is taking to the digital rejuvenation of the actors, as we have already seen several times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and ‘Star Wars’, Professor Jones is going to follow the same path. New photos that have leaked from the shoot, via the Daily Mail, show Harrison Ford with dots painted on his face, which will serve as a reference later for the visual effects team to give him a digital facelift. We just hope they remember that the face can hit the mark, but the body movements will remain that of a 78-year-old man. Let them tell ‘The Irishman’. It will also depend on how long the footage appears rejuvenated: the more scenes, the more chances that the viewer will get the hang of it.

Indy in the 60s

Obviously all this is still absolute and total speculation because everything may be serving for a single flashback and the rest of the film we will see Harrison Ford perfectly normal. Or not, who knows what James Mangold will be preparing for the great return of this icon of adventure cinema, which we have not seen since 2008 (or since 1989 if you are one of those who say that the fourth never existed). The director explained that the plot would take place in the 60s, hence the rumors of a flashback (or several) are thought with so much swastika and so much extra dressed as a Nazi, and using quite young stuntmen. ‘Indiana Jones 5′ will hit theaters on July 29, 2022 and features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones (whom we have seen in the leaked photos as Jones’ new “buddy”) and Boyd Holbrook.