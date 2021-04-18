‘Indiana Jones 5’ signs Mads Mikkelsen

Mads mikkelsen joins the cast of ‘Indiana Jones 5‘Filming will begin in August 2021. 10 things from’Indiana Jones‘which (today) don’t make sense.

News continues in the production on the fifth big-screen adventure of the most well-known archaeologist in cinema: ‘Indiana Jones 5‘has signed the actor Mads mikkelsen for a still unknown role in a film that already has the obligatory presence of Harrison ford and that, a few days ago, he incorporated the brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The Danish, which we can currently enjoy on the bill in the wonderful ‘Another round‘(Thomas Vinterberg, 2020), attracted attention since it premiered with Nicolas Winding Refn in its wild beginnings. In addition to filming with his colleague ‘Pusher: A walk through the abyss‘ (nineteen ninety six), ‘Out of itself‘ (1999), ‘Pusher II: With Bloody Hands‘(2004) and’Valhalla Rising‘(2009), the success of his villain in’Royal Casino‘(Martin Campbell, 2006) made Mikkelsen an international star who ended up establishing himself in the series’Hannibal‘.

This is not the first franchise he has signed up for, remember that we already saw him in ‘Doctor Strange‘(Scott Derrickson, 2016),’Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘(Gareth Edwards, 2016) and who will be the substitute for Johnny depp like the evil Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic beasts 3‘(David Yates, 2022).

Eleven years after the return of the archaeologist in ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull‘(2008), and for the first time see without Steven Spielberg at the controls, the person in charge of filming this new installment will be James mangold, responsible for titles as varied as’Copland‘(1997),’Interrupted innocence‘ (1999), ‘Identity‘(2003),’On the tightrope‘(2005),’Logan‘(2017) and the recent’Le Mans ’66‘(2019).

Lucasfilm

