‘Indiana Jones 5’ signs John Williams and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

We know that Lucasfilm’s efforts are often focused on Star Wars; more so now that the intergalactic franchise is succeeding on Disney Plus. However, the production company is also working on a film that little by little begins to generate more expectations. We talk about Indiana Jones 5, whose premiere is still scheduled for July 2022. Today Deadline unveiled the two most recent transfers of the feature film. Be careful, because both are renowned.

The first is the legendary John williams, composer of the Star Wars soundtrack, and who has also participated in various installments of the fictional archaeologist. Obviously, he will be responsible for the music of Indiana Jones 5. Williams has not been far from the film industry, far from it. In fact, he was in charge of composing the OST for Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

The aforementioned media also announced that the British Phoebe Waller-Bridge joined the cast of Indiana Jones 5. He will accompany Harrison Ford in a starring role, so your presence will be important. Waller-Bridge, in addition to being an actress, is a renowned screenwriter and producer. He has participated in productions such as Fleabag, Dark Matter, Killing Eve and Herself, to name just a few. Throughout his career he adds multiple nominations and awards.

What we know about Indiana Jones 5

While Disney and Lucasfilm’s plan is to release Indiana Jones 5, the July 29, 2022, it may be delayed. The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the schedules of various companies, including Mickey Mouse. If the outlook does not improve in the coming months, Indiana Jones 5 could be the next to postpone its long-awaited launch. The idea is that filming begins next August.

Indiana Jones 5 will be a key film in the franchise’s history, as will mark the farewell of Harrison Ford. Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, stated in 2020 that Ford had returned to play the archaeologist “for the fifth and final time.” Another point to consider is that Steven Spielberg, a regular director of previous Indiana Jones films, gave his place to James mangold, who was responsible for The Wolverine, Ford v Ferrari and Logan.

