Indiana Jones 5 signs another Marvel Studios actor

They are assembling an incredible cast with great actors for the movie Indiana Jones 5 which will be released in the year 2022.

They will start shooting the movie soon Indiana Jones 5, which will surely mean the farewell of Harrison ford of the world’s most famous adventurous archaeologist. To make this story as shocking as possible, they are putting together a great cast.

After the incredible signings of Phoebe Waller-Bridge famous for the Fleabag series and Mads mikkelsen who has been in films such as James Bond: Casino Royale, Doctor Strange or the Hannibal series, now joins them Indiana Jones 5 the interpreter Thomas Kretschmann for an undisclosed role.

This German actor has an interesting filmography, but his participation as Strucker in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Other movies in which we have seen him are Blade II (2002), Resident Evil 2: Apocalypse (2004), King kong (2005) and Hitman: Agent 47 (2015).

The movie has gathered a lot of talent.

The double Oscar nominee James mangold (On the tightrope, Ford v Ferrari) will be the new director of Indiana Jones 5 and will replace Steven Spielberg who directed the four previous installments. So surely we can see a twilight story, where fans can say goodbye to the beloved character. Something similar to what he did with the movie Logan (2017) and the actor Hugh jackman.

Jonathan Kasdan (Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, The First Time), the son of the Raiders of the lost ark (nineteen eighty one) Lawrence Kasdan, was recently hired to touch up the script, after the original screenwriter David koepp (Jurassic Park, Spider-Man), left the project.

Steven Spielberg will be an executive producer with Kathleen kennedy, Frank marshall Y Simon Emanuel by LucasFilms.

Indiana Jones 5 It will be released on July 29, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing Harrison Ford again with his hat and his whip? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

