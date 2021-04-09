Indiana Jones 5: Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be the female lead of the film

Almost 13 years after the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – 78%, a fifth installment is in development that promises to restore dignity to one of the most famous adventure sagas of all time. During Investor’s Day in December, Disney announced that James Mangold would be in charge of directing the popular archaeologist’s new film, but now Deadline is reporting a new addition to the cast, actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will be the female lead. .

Waller-Bridge is a British actress and writer, known for writing and starring in the comedies Crashing – 93% (2016) and Fleabag – 100% (2016-2019), as well as the drama Killing Eve – 98%, based on the novels by Luke Jennings. He has also had roles in the films The Iron Lady – 51%, See you Soon Christopher Robin – 63%, and Han Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56%, where he voiced the robot L3-37. In 2019 he swept the Emmy Awards with Fleabag and was awarded in the categories of Best Actress and Best Actress in a Comedy Series; was co-writer of No Time to Die, the next James Bond installment, and will co-star with Donald Glover in the Amazon series based on Mr and Mrs smith.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will work alongside Harrison Ford, who has been in charge of portraying Indiana Jones since his first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark – 95%. In the archaeologist’s previous adventures, Ford has acted alongside Karen Allen, Kate Capshaw and Alison Doody. Allen returned in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but we don’t know yet if he will do it in Indiana Jones 5.

Steven Spielberg, who served as director on the previous four installments, is now a producer. George Lucas, one of the creators of the franchise and writer of the scripts, has decided not to participate in this new film. James mangold, the new director of Indiana Jones, is known for his work in Police Land – 72%, Innocence Interrupted – 54%, Kate and Leopold – 50%, Johnny & June: Passion and Madness – 82%, Wolverine: Immortal – 69% and Logan – 93%. Especially the latter was a watershed in superhero cinema and caused Mangold to be considered a visionary by some.

Spielberg is said to be heavily involved with the production, and while he lost much of the crew from the previous Indiana Jones films, the fifth film will feature John Williams, the legendary composer who has scored the franchise and is also known for be a regular contributor to Spielberg. According to Deadline, the production of Indiana Jones 5 kicks off this summer and hits theaters on July 29, 2022.

Even if Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was well received by critics and fans, not everyone was happy with the plot about ancient aliens, with the nuclear explosion from which the protagonist escapes by getting into a fridge, and with Jones’ rebellious son, Mutt Williams, who was played by Shia LaBeouf.

Earlier last year, Ford spoke to Hey U Guys and expressed his wish that Indiana Jones 5 be as successful as the Marvel Cinematic Universe is (a franchise that in less than 10 years became the highest grossing in all of history) but without giving the public something they expect to receive:

I really don’t want to give the audience something they want to see. I want to give them something they don’t expect. I think they are used to a certain degree of disappointment when you go back to a series, I mean, certainly the Marvel Studios movies have been a spectacular example of success that worked in reverse. They did it very well. Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones movie unless we’re in a position to do something successful. We want it to be the best. So we have some scheduling issues, some details in the script that have not been done, but we are determined to get it right before we start.

