‘Indiana Jones 5’: Patrick Schwarzenegger and Elijah Wood discuss the signing of Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Twitter

The signing of Phoebe Waller-Bridge by ‘Indiana Jones 5’ has polarized Twitter, and we did not expect anything else. Last Friday, April 9, it was announced that the actress and creator of ‘Fleabag’ would co-star with Harrison Ford in the fifth installment of the saga, which by the way will again feature John Williams for the soundtrack and will be directed by James Mangold (‘Logan’) based on a script by Jonathan Kasdan and David Koepp. The news has not exactly excited Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who used social networks to express his doubts about the project, although he later deleted the message:

“I love ‘Indiana Jones’, but I’m not very convinced about this”

Right away Elijah Wood, known for playing Frodo in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ saga, came out in defense of the project by asking him “Not sure what exactly? The mighty strength of Phoebe Waller-Bridge or the brilliant James Mangold?”

not sure about what exactly? the mighty force of Phoebe Waller-Bridge? the brilliant James Mangold? ? Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 9, 2021

In addition to deleting the original tweet, Schwarzenegger responded to Wood by explaining that he was generally referring to the idea of ​​them making another film in the franchise, since ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ did not exactly have a warm reception among the public (it has a 53% on Rotten Tomatoes). The conversation ended with Wood’s optimism, who sees “Indiana Jones 5” as “an opportunity for redemption.”

Future of action

We do not know exactly what role Waller-Bridge will play in the film, but it is clear that he has an interest in action movies, because in addition to ‘Indiana Jones 5’, Among his upcoming projects is starring in and writing a series based on ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith ‘with Donald Glover. He has also been a screenwriter for ‘No Time to Die’ and has voiced L3-37 in ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’.