Indiana Jones 5: New Set Images Reveal Toby Jones Is Part Of The Cast

Lucasfilm has not only been responsible for the successful Star Wars franchise on the big screen, and now also in the series, but also has in its repertoire another blockbuster that has managed to become just as legendary, and it is Indiana Jones , a series of films that are among the most popular and profitable within the filmography of Steven Spielberg. This adventure classic starring Harrison Ford is currently preparing to release its fifth installment.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

After the premiere of The Raiders of the Lost Ark – 95% in 1981, the most famous archaeologist would become one of the most respected and loved characters, making Ford as popular for Han Solo as he was for Indiana himself. Thirteen years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released – 78%, no one expected the actor to step into Jones’ shoes again, yet this year the legend has been seen to return.

In recent days, some images of the film set located in the North Yorkshire Moors, a national park in England, began to be revealed. These photographs showed interesting advances about what could be seen in the film, and although the only star that had been seen was the protagonist, new images are now emerging where he appears accompanied by Toby Jones (Frost / Nixon – The interview of the scandal – 92%, Captain America: The First Avenger – 79%).

Keep reading: Indiana Jones 5: Leaked Set Images Confirm Harrison Ford Will Be Rejuvenated With CGI

According to what can be seen in the photographs taken by the photographer Stewart wallaceJones will be an ally for the hero, or at least his closeness appears to be friendly. These images once again present Harrison with the dots on his face that indicate that he will have CGI intervention, perhaps to give some glimpses of the past; In addition to wearing at least half of the iconic adventure archaeologist costume, the look of both actors was disheveled and with an air of tension in the scenes.

Check out the pictures below:

⚠️ Potential Indiana Jones 5 spoilers ⚠️ Some more pictures from set. 📸: Stuart Wallace pic.twitter.com/pr2KJ6eQkV – Harrison Ford Source. (@FordSource) June 11, 2021

So far it is not clear what the direction of the plot will be, but everything that has been seen in the areas where it has been filmed suggests that the Nazis will have an important place in the development once again. A video of the locations showed some badges such as the swastika and the eagle that appear in various places. The set where Indiana was seen accompanied by the Emmy winner was outside Bamburgh Castle.

Continue with: Indiana Jones 5: Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be the female lead of the film

It is worth mentioning that some of the scenes in this film have been filmed in the same section of the train passage that was used for Mission: Impossible 7 (via Daily Mail), where a locomotive belonging to the German soldiers will pass. In this new tape Steven Spielberg will have an important contribution as a producer, while the direction will be provided by James Mangold (Logan – 93%, Against the Impossible – 94%).

After David Koepp left the project as a screenwriter, the place was taken by Jon Kasdan, son of one of the writers of The Raiders of the Lost Ark, with whom he also shares credits as a scriptwriter in Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56%. So far it is known that Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Robert Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson. The film is expected to hit the big screen July 29, 2022.