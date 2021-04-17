‘Indiana Jones 5’: Mads Mikkelsen joins Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the cast

Mads Mikkelsen is in a state of grace. The Danish actor, at 55 years old, lives one of the sweetest stages of his career. His starring role in ‘Another Round’, the latest film by Thomas Vinterberg, which has been one of the best rated films this year, has earned him many accolades wherever it has been seen. This has resulted in awards such as the European Film Award or the Silver Shell at the San Sebastian Festival, as well as several nominations such as the BAFTA. Ahead now has a horizon full of projects in Hollywood, and one of them will be that of ‘Indiana Jones 5’.

The Hollywood Reporter announces that Mads Mikkelsen will join the cast of the fifth installment of this legendary adventure franchise. ‘Indiana Jones’ will return to theaters almost 15 years later with this new film and the main trio could not be better: it will join the already confirmed Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Ford will once again be the most famous archaeologist in cinema after his last foray back in 2008 with ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’, while the roles that the creator of ‘Fleabag’ and Mikkelsen will play are still unknown.

But to the sadness of many fans, the Ford-Steven Spielberg tandem, who have collaborated together so far in all the installments of the franchise, will not be repeated. The director will hand over the direction for this fifth film to James Mangold, the filmmaker behind ‘Logan’, but he will not stray too far from him as he will act as producer. Along with him, it will be produced by Frank Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy and Simon Emanuel in collaboration with Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm. Who does return is the mythical John Williams, who will once again compose the soundtrack of the film.

Mads Mikkelsen and Hollywood

Beyond this new project, it has become clear that the Danish actor professes a very special affection for Hollywood, and especially for blockbusters. Whenever possible, Mikkelsen has returned to the film mecca to join ambitious popcorn projects. We saw him appear in other franchises such as ‘007: James Bond’ with ‘Casino Royale’, in Marvel with ‘Doctor Strange’, or in ‘Star Wars’ with ‘Rogue One’. In addition, at the end of last year his incorporation to the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise was announced when he joined the cast of ‘Fantastic Animals 3’ in the role of Gellert Grindelwald, replacing Johnny Depp.

‘Indiana Jones 5’ is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.