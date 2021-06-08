Indiana Jones 5: Leaked Set Images Confirm Harrison Ford Will Be Rejuvenated With CGI – Tomatazos

The filming of Indiana Jones 5 has formally begun and, boy, are there many surprises awaiting fans alongside one of the most famous adventurers in the entertainment industry. Through social networks, the first images of the filming set have been shared and we are told that Lucasfilm will use visual effects to rejuvenate Harrison Ford, the great star. Although the details about the plot are unknown, the new installment of the saga could take us back in time with the popular archaeologist. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

It’s been several years since we last had an Indiana Jones movie – in fact, it was before The Walt Disney Company bought Lucasfilm for over $ 4 billion. But it seems that the great mouse company is already very ready to unleash Indy’s new adventure, a spectacular journey that will surely require all the audacity of the character. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.

According to Comic Book Movie, the new Indiana Jones movie started filming this weekend and things seem to be going well. The first images of the set of recordings do not show Harrison ford, in fact conspicuous by their absence, however, we can observe a stuntman riding a motorcycle with a rejuvenated Ford mask on his face. The above is a sign that Disney will use CGI to take some years off the characters in certain scenes that will likely function as flashbacks. Below you can look at the material:

INDY 5 SET PHOTOS !!! pic.twitter.com/yGlFDIwBkh – Darragh🇵🇸 | #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Darragh_Scanlon) June 7, 2021

And if the above was not enough, images also appeared online showing that the Nazis are back in the new film and that they will surely bring a lot of trouble for the main stars. The film will be directed by James Mangold, who was commissioned to direct Logan – 93% a few years ago, one of the best X-Men movies made on Fox and, ultimately, one of the most prominent in superhero cinema. Fans of Indiana Jones are confident that the filmmaker will do a good job with the new film by the archaeologist who fascinated the world with his adventures in the 1980s.

THERE’S MORE !!!! pic.twitter.com/kuvUKwiBe3 – Darragh🇵🇸 | #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Darragh_Scanlon) June 7, 2021

It was only a matter of time before Lucasfilm gave the green light to a production on Indiana Jones. The studio did wait several years to find the best adventure for the return of the classic hero and apparently they have found it. The Indiana films stand out are among the best of their genre and we can only hope for excellence from the one that intends to bring him out of retirement after more than 13 years. The only question that remains for the public is whether the production will live up to the previous ones or if the trip will be worth it.

In addition to Harrison fordIn the cast we will find other great stars like Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge; The details of the characters that correspond to the new actors are unknown but we know that both are very talented and will surely give us surprising performances. The interesting thing about the cast is that Shia LaBeouf, the son of the protagonist we observed in The Temple of the Crystal Skull, is nowhere to be seen, it is likely that Disney does not want deals with the actor after the multiple scandals he has starred in in the last years. The company has learned to take good care of its image.

Indiana Jones 5 premieres on July 29, 2022.

