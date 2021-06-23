Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford suffers injury during filming – Tomatazos

Han Solo, Rick Deckard, Jack Ryan, and Indiana Jones may be strong, tough characters whose lives, while always seeming to be at risk, are generally saved – unless he confronts his son, that could end badly (Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%) -, however, the actor who gives them life is a man of flesh and blood and at 78 years of age, taking up action roles could be a very risky move.

And it is that apparently during the filming of Indiana Jones 5, the prominent and very famous Harrison Ford (The Wild Call – 80%, The Indestructibles 3 – 32%) suffered a shoulder injury and although the severity of this is still unknown , Disney has announced, through a statement, that production will continue while the situation is evaluated (via ComicBook.com).

40 years ago, Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), led by George Lucas, released The Raiders of the Lost Ark 95%, the first of the Indiana Jones franchise films, with Ford as the protagonist, at that time, the actor was 38 years old and doing action scenes did not imply a greater risk, however, for Indiana Jones 5, the situation is very different.

Filming on the latest Indiana Jones movie began this month at Pinewood Studios and elsewhere, and while the official title has yet to be revealed, fans of the franchise have been very excited on social media. However, the injury that Ford suffered could be an obstacle for production to continue as it should, although Walt Disney Pictures was quick to issue a statement in which it assured that they will continue:

In the course of rehearsals for a fight scene, Harrison Ford suffered a shoulder injury. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.

Despite his experience playing men of action, Ford hasn’t had the best luck on set returning to his iconic characters, as in 2014, as he prepared to bring Han Solo back to life in Star Wars: The Force Awakens He suffered a serious leg injury when a hydraulic door on the Millennium Falcon was unexpectedly closed.

Also, in 2016, when he reprized his role as Rick Deckard for Blade Runner 2049 – 88%, Ford accidentally delivered what was meant to be a fake punch to the face of his co-star Ryan Gosling (La La Land: A Love Story – 92%), injuring his own hand in the process.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 28, 2022. With this film, Ford will have played the iconic archaeologist adventurer five times; The last time was in 2008, when Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released – 78%.

