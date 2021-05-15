‘Indiana Jones 5’ expands its cast

Following the hiring of Mads Mikkelsen and Thomas Kretschmann, Lucasfilm continues to expand the cast of the fifth installment of Indiana Jones with two new actors. Deadline reportedly, Boyd Holbrook (‘Predator’) and Shaunette Rene Wilson (‘A Kid Like Jake’) have signed on to star alongside star Harrison Ford and female lead Phoebe Waller-Bridgeen.Indiana Jones 5‘, a film whose production will begin this summer.

James Mangold (‘Logan’) directing this film will feature a script from Mangold himself along with ‘Le Mans’ 66′ collaborators Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. The long-awaited sequel is scheduled to premiere in the United States on July 29, 2022.

The film has been in development since 2016, although it has suffered several setbacks such as different revisions of the script by David Koepp, Jonathan Kasdan and Dan Fogelman. Another reason the project took so long to get off the ground was when Steven Spielberg decided to leave the management, although I do continue to be part of their production alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. Also returning is John Williams as composer of the soundtrack, continuing a musical journey that began 40 years ago.

Launched in 1981 with “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” among the four films in the franchise, they have grossed nearly $ 2 billion at the global box office. Also, previously Bob Iger, president and CEO of Lucasfilm’s parent company, Disney, said that “Indiana Jones 5” will not be the last film in the series.