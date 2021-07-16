Indiana Jones 5: Antonio Banderas joins the cast

One of the European stars begins to prepare for his return to action films and high-budget franchises. Actor Antonio Banderas has been confirmed as part of the robust cast that will appear in Indiana Jones 5, the long-awaited new installment in the series led by Harrison Ford and directed by the acclaimed James Mangold. This will be one of your first new projects in this class of productions.

According to Deadline, the Spanish Antonio Banderas has joined the cast of India Jones 5. The actor will appear in the film that will again star Harrison ford as the titular character. There are very few details about the plot of this new adventure. In that sense, specifications have not been revealed about the character that the European interpreter will have in the long-awaited film.

The film is directed by James Mangold and will be the first in the franchise to not have Steven Spielberg as a director, who remains linked to the project as a producer as well as Kathleen kennedy, president of the Lucasfilm studio. Other actors in the stellar cast include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Robert Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen from Denmark, so we can expect something on a grand scale.

Flags (The Skin I Live In – 81%, Mini Spies – 93%, Once Upon a Time in Mexico – 68%) join this film after taking time on television and having participated in Pain and Glory – 96%, the most recent film by his friend and frequent collaborator Pedro Almodóvar. Both the film and the interpreter were nominated in 2020 at the Oscars, but it seems that now he will return to action blockbusters and has already begun to take this turn with Duro to care 2 – 35% in which he played a criminal leader.

Besides this, it is known to also have a role in Uncharted, the long-awaited movie based on the video game of the same name starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. That film ended its production recently. In case that was not enough, it was also confirmed that he will return to lend his voice to the protagonist of Puss in Boots, an animated saga that will soon return with a sequel.

As to Indiana Jones 5, there are high hopes for the project. Mangold has had a great run with films like Logan – 93% and Against the Impossible – 94%. Given Disney’s interest in continuing to squeeze its intellectual properties, there is no doubt that the film could start a new saga or, at least, give way to television spin-offs for its streaming platform. It remains to be seen if the director manages to give the character new life.

Indiana Jones 5 started its production a few weeks ago. In fact, it was recently reported that Ford had been in an accident on set that had injured his shoulder. Filming is expected to continue throughout the year so that it can be ready by July 19, 2022, the date on which it is scheduled to be released in theaters. Given that the filming is underway, it is very likely that in the following months we will have more news about the film.

