‘Indiana Jones 5’: Antonio Banderas joins the cast and we see the first images of Phoebe Waller-Bridge

‘Indiana Jones 5’ adds a new actor to its cast: Antonio Banderas. According to Deadline, the Spanish has joined the new installment of the saga with a role still unknown, since details of the plot are not known beyond the fact that the character of Harrison Ford is still married to Marion Ravenwood, although it has not been confirmed that Karen Allen will return to the franchise after appearing in ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’. We also know that the Nazis return as the classic enemies of Indiana and it is rumored that the story could include ghosts, an original idea of ​​Chris Columbus.

Banderas’ latest works on the big screen include the titles’ The Other Bodyguard 2 ‘,’ The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle ‘,’ The Laundromat: Dirty Money ‘and of course’ Pain and Glory ‘, role for which he won the Goya for best actor and was nominated for an Oscar. The third part of ‘Puss in Boots’ is pending release, where he once again voices his protagonist, ‘Uncharted’ with Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland; and ‘Official Competition’, where he collaborates again with Penélope Cruz.

“Indiana Jones 5” is directed by James Mangold and produced by Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall. John Williams will take care of the original soundtrack again and the cast is completed by Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Toby Jones.

An honor to accompany one of the most charismatic heroes in the history of cinema on the screen, by the hand of Harrison Ford, Steven Spielberg, James Mangold and the rest of this fabulous Indiana Jones team. ? Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 16, 2021

Since filming

The film is being shot right now in Glasgow, since we have received the first images of Phoebe Waller-Bridge characterized as her mysterious character, who is rumored to be a female version of the archaeologist adventurer. The images show the ‘Fleabag’ star dressed in vintage ’60s-style clothing.

Ford is not currently on set as he is still recovering from a shoulder injury. The production continues without him shooting the sequences where Indiana himself does not appear or wearing a stuntman with a mask as we saw while filming in the North Yorkshire Moors. ‘Indiana Jones 5’, which according to Kennedy herself said on Disney’s Investor Day will be the “fifth and last” of the series, will premiere after many delays on July 29, 2022.