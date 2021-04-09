Indiana Jones 5 announces new signing

Lucasfilm has announced that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be joining Harrison Ford in the next Indiana Jones installment directed by James Mangold.

It seems that the long-awaited fifth installment of Indiana Jones is beginning to take shape and today we know that actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Solo: A Star Wars Story) will star in the film alongside Harrison Ford, who returns to the role of the legendary archaeologist hero. .

About the actress

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was born to Michael Cyprian Waller-Bridge and Teresa Mary on July 14, 1985 in London and graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. In 2009 she made her acting debut in the play Roaring Trade at the Soho Theater. In that same year he began to work for film and television. In 2011 he participated in the movie The Iron Lady. In 2015 he acted in eight chapters of the British series Broadchurch. In addition to acting, Waller-Bridge is a writer. His works include the series Killing Eve, Crashing, and Fleabag. In these last two she is also the protagonist. In 2018 he played the droid L3-37 in the Han Solo movie: A Star Wars Story. In March 2019, she was commissioned by HBO to develop the series Run, created by herself and Vicky Jones, and starring Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever.

John Williams returns to the franchise

Additionally, the inimitable John Williams will return to the film’s soundtrack, continuing a musical journey that began 40 years ago with Raiders of the Lost Ark. Williams’ unforgettable Indy soundtracks, packed with all the epic excitement, suspense, romance and excitement fans get. they expect from an Indiana Jones movie, they have become as beloved and familiar as the adventurer’s signature hat and whip.

“I am delighted to begin a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of great filmmakers of all time,” said the film’s director James Mangold. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank and John are all my artistic heroes. When you add Phoebe, a stunning actress, a brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself. “

As for the argument it is still a secret although the live gave some clue through twitter last January. “The Velvet Undergrounds are fucking great. That’s. That’s my tweet, “before adding,” I’m mentally living in 1960s New York City right now because that’s where all the movies I’m working on take place. “

The Velvet Underground are fucking great.

That’s it. That’s my tweet. (Note – I’m mentally living in 60’s NYC right now cause that’s where all the movies I’m working on take place.) – Mangold (@ mang0ld) January 22, 2021

Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers. Indiana Jones 5 will hit theaters on July 29, 2022.